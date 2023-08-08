Sinking light rail track: Repair work, service disruptions begin this weekend

article

Riders planning to take link light rail this weekend and for the next few weeks, should prepare for delays as crews start maintenance work on parts of its tracks.

Sound Transit said the track at Royal Brougham needs to be reconstructed due to underlying soil conditions which is causing the elevation of the alignment to sink. Royal Brougham Way will be closed to vehicles from Aug. 9-20, but the crossing will remain open for pedestrians and bicyclist.

There will be two service disruptions from August into September.

Track repair work at S. Royal Brougham Way from Saturday, Aug. 12 -Sunday, Aug. 20

Phase 1: Saturday, Aug. 12 - Sunday, Aug. 13

The first and more significant work starts on Saturday. Crews will work on tracks at the South Royal Brougham Way, which is near the stadiums and north of Stadium Station.

Westlake, University Street, Pioneer Square, International District/Chinatown and Stadium stations will be closed. '

1 line trains will run every 15 minutes between Northgate and Capitol Hill and between SODO and Angle Lake.

Link shuttle buses will be at all stations between Capitol Hill and SODO, and run every 10 minutes.

Phase 2: Monday, Aug. 14 - Wednesday, Aug. 16

Trains will be sharing one track at Westlake, University Street, International District/Chinatown and Stadium stations.

All trains coming from Northgate and Angle Lake will end at Pioneer Square Station and passengers will transfer to the opposite platform. The wait will be about 11–12 minutes for the connection.

Phase 3: Thursday, Aug. 17 - Sunday, Aug. 20

Trains will be sharing one track at Westlake, University Street, International District/Chinatown and Stadium stations.

All trains coming from Northgate and Angle Lake will end at Pioneer Square Station and passengers will transfer to the opposite platform. The wait will be about 11–12 minutes for the connection.

Platform work at Othello/Rainier Beach stations from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21- Sunday, Sept. 17

The second construction work will have a more limited impact on service, Sound Transit said.

Crews will be replacing the tiles at Othello and Rainier Beach stations, which officials said they are failing before their intended lifespan due to issues with the concrete below them.

Monday, Aug. 21 - Sunday, Sept. 3

The northbound track at both stations will be closed, and riders traveling in either direction should board at the southbound platform, paying attention to the direction in which the train is traveling.

Monday, Sept. 4 - Sunday, Sept. 17

The southbound platforms at the stations will be closed. Passengers traveling in either direction should board at the northbound platform, paying attention to the direction in which the train is traveling.

"All operating systems require repairs and maintenance, and Sound Transit prioritizes scheduling as much of this work as possible during non-service and lower ridership times such as winter months to minimize impacts to our riders. When we must disrupt service for needed work on our infrastructure, such as with the coming work which must be done in the dry season over a prolonged period, we prioritize scheduling as much work as we can to reduce or eliminate future impacts to riders," said Sound Transit CEO Julie Timm. "Sound Transit will have our team at the stations and on the alignment to support our riders."