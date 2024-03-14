Seattle Reign to retire Megan Rapinoe's jersey

Seattle Reign FC announced its plans to retire soccer legend Megan Rapinoe's jersey-- a first in franchise history.

Her iconic number 15 jersey will be retired at a celebration at Lumen Field on Aug. 25 during Reign's match against the North Carolina Courage.

This will make her the first player in Reign history to have their jersey number retired.

Rapinoe announced her retirement from the sport last year.

"I’ve just loved every moment of my career," she said through tears at the World Cup in Australia. "I’ll just miss it to death, but it also feels like the right time. And that’s OK."

Rapinoe ended her Seattle Reign FC career with 115 regular season appearances and 11 playoff appearances. Across those matches, the prolific attacker tallied 54 goals and 28 assists, both Reign FC records. In addition to her record-setting goals and assists, Rapinoe ranks fourth in regular season appearances, starts and minutes played in club history.

She is also one of three players to wear the crest from the club's inaugural season in 2013.

"I have lived so much life in this jersey and I'm humbled to see it retire alongside me. It represents so much more than myself - a team, a city, and a lifetime of memories," said Rapinoe. "Thank you to the Reign and to my teammates for the love, the support and the opportunity to leave a piece of my heart on the field."

Off the field, Rapinoe is well-known for her advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights, racial justice, gender equity and more. She has been honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom and was named one of Time’s Women of the Year.

"The number 15 jersey will forever be remembered for not only the person who wore it, but for everything and everyone she represented along her journey with the club," said Seattle Reign FC General Manager Lesle Gallimore. "Megan Rapinoe's legacy and the retirement of her Seattle Reign FC jersey, the first in club history, is fitting, deserved, and hopefully a reminder to everyone that we were fortunate to witness her time here."

Fans can get tickets for the retirement celebration here.

More events to celebrate Rapinoe will be announced at a later date.

