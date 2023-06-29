Six players from Seattle Thunderbirds selected in NHL Draft

article

All six players eligible for the NHL Draft from the Seattle Thunderbirds were drafted over the final six rounds of the NHL Draft on Thursday.

Right wing Nico Myatovic was the first player taken on Thursday as the first pick of the second round by the Anaheim Ducks. Center Gracyn Sawchyn also went in the second round as he was selected by the Eastern Conference champion Florida Panthers.

Defenseman Sawyer Mynio went to the Vancouver Canucks in the third round.

Goaltenders Scott Ratzlaff (Buffalo Sabres) and Thomas Milic (Winnipeg Jets) were both fifth round picks with defenseman Jeremy Hanzel being taken by the Colorado Avalanche in the sixth round to round out the Thunderbirds set of draftees.

The group was all part of the Thunderbirds team that won the Ed Chenowyth Cup as WHL Champions and made a run to the final game of the Memorial Cup before falling to the Québec Remparts.

In total, of the 20 players dressed for the Thunderbirds in the championship game of the Memorial Cup, 16 have now been drafted by 13 different NHL teams.

Three other local junior hockey players were also selected in the draft with two being selected by the Seattle Kraken.

Tri-City Americans defenseman Lukas Dragecivic and Everett Silvertips defenseman Kaden Hammell were both drafted by the Kraken in the second- and fifth-rounds respectively.

Everett center Austin Roest was selected by the Nashville Predators in the sixth round.