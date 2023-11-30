Expand / Collapse search

Suspects crash stolen car into Wallingford pot shop

By FOX 13 News Staff
Crime and Public Safety
Police are investigating after a car crashed into a pot shop in Wallingford.

SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating after suspects crashed a stolen car into a pot shop in the Wallingford neighborhood early Thursday morning. 

After 4 a.m., police responded to a report of a commercial burglary on Northeast 45th Street.

According to Seattle police, a stolen car was used to crash into a business and the suspects fled with an unknown amount of items from the store. 

The stolen car was left at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing. 