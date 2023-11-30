Suspects crash stolen car into Wallingford pot shop
SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating after suspects crashed a stolen car into a pot shop in the Wallingford neighborhood early Thursday morning.
After 4 a.m., police responded to a report of a commercial burglary on Northeast 45th Street.
According to Seattle police, a stolen car was used to crash into a business and the suspects fled with an unknown amount of items from the store.
The stolen car was left at the scene.
The investigation remains ongoing.