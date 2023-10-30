Chilly but dry Halloween for Western Washington

I'm happy to report that Halloween in Western Washington is looking dry (albeit chilly)! Rain returns Wednesday.

After enjoying another beautiful day of chilly sunshine, temperatures are forecast to plunge again early Monday. There's a slight chance for isolated freezing fog overnight - most likely in the South Sound. Most will have a clear, frosty morning. Lows will be similar to Sunday morning.

Highs Monday will reach for the mid 50s in the Seattle area.

Halloween morning could be frosty with patchy freezing fog. Mid to high-level clouds will sweep through Western Washington Tuesday afternoon before clearing again in the evening. Take a look at the forecast for trick-or-treaters!

Rain returns on Wednesday, triggered by an incoming atmospheric river (aka a corridor of moisture). Heavy rain will carry into Thursday. It'll be breezy and cloudy.



A possible second atmospheric river arrives on Friday, continuing the chance for soggy weather.



Rounds of rain linger into Saturday and Sunday. Next weekend could be rather windy, but there's still a lot of uncertainty about what to expect. Stay tuned!



One note: these upcoming systems look too mild for snow at the mountain passes this week.

Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

