Seattle weather: Chilly overnight, morning fog and sunbreaks Wednesday

It was a chilly day around the Pacific Northwest after we saw some clearing after morning dense fog.

It was actually the COLDEST day Seattle has seen since the beginning of March!

Tonight, we will see chilly temperatures again with areas of patchy freezing fog and frost.



Fog will be around again Wednesday morning, with some spots in the south sound will have a hard time totally clearing before the sun goes down.

Highs Friday will be cool again, only in the low 40s.

Clouds will increase Wednesday evening as our next system approaches from the Pacific. We will start to see raindrops along the coast by the morning and moving further inland through the day. Rain showers will be light.

A stronger system will bring more rain, wind and mountain snow Friday into Saturday. We will be bringing you the latest weather headlines as we get closer to the event.