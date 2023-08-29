Cool and showery to end August

Early morning thunderstorms, a break, then more showers for the Puget Sound area Tuesday.

Monday's high of 67 degrees marked the end to a long stretch of high temperatures at 70 degrees or warmer. At 68 days, it was the second longest stretch of 70°+ days in recorded history at Sea-Tac. Records go back to 1945 at that location.

Tuesday's temps will also struggle to get to 70 degrees as scattered showers pick up again during the evening commute. The exception will be on the coast and the south Puget Sound areas, which will likely see more afternoon sunshine and less rain.

Wednesday will be a much drier day, with temps back in the mid 70s. We will still have a few showers in Western Washington, but the area should stay more dry than wet. Another upper level low pressure system will drop into Western Washington on Thursday, once again bringing showers with it.

We are closely monitoring Hurricane Idalia, which is a category 1 hurricane as of 10:00 AM (PDT). It will be making landfall on the west coast of Florida Wednesday morning, potentially as a category 3 hurricane.

Friday through Labor Day weekend will be more dry than wet, with sunshine and warmer temperatures expected on Saturday. Sunday and Monday could bring more morning cloud cover, resulting in cooler temperatures and a chance for drizzle or a light morning shower.