Seattle weather: Damp and dreary Sunday, brighter workweek ahead

Today's weather will make for perfect football-watching weather: it'll be cloudy, rainy and cozy! Brighter skies are on the way by Tuesday.

Highs this afternoon will be above average, landing in the low 50s for most. With slightly breezy weather, gray skies and light rain, temperatures will feel a little cooler.

Take a look at the timing of the rain with Futurecast:

While there could be a rain/snow mix at Stevens and Snoqualmie Pass today, there's a better chance for plain-old rain during the daytime. Later tonight into Monday morning, cooler temperatures arrive for the passes. During this time, there might be several inches of snow piling up over the mountain highways by midday Monday. Check WSDOT conditions before you travel!

Showers wrap up Monday in the morning. Drier weather takes hold in the afternoon.

Here's a check of how the rain could play out tomorrow:

Tuesday will be breathtaking: morning clouds could give way to afternoon sunshine.

Wednesday (Valentine's Day!) is a bit of a toss-up. The forecast models we analyze to make our predictions are slightly split about whether showers are possible. Right now, I'm keeping Wednesday dry, but stay tuned for any changes!

Thursday and Friday will likely be drier versus wetter but I can't rule out a light, passing shower. A lovely mixture of sunshine and clouds will continue through the rest of the workweek.

Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13! It's a pleasure forecasting for you. Hope you enjoy the sunbreaks later this week!

Take care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone