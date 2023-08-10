Drier and warmer weather heading into the weekend

Mostly cloudy skies will part Thursday afternoon, bringing sunshine back for most of us this evening.

Temps will warm to the mid 70s Thursday as clouds linger into the afternoon.

If you're heading to the Seahawks game tonight at Lumen Field, it will be a perfect night for football. Temps will be in the low 70s at kickoff, cooling into the 60s by the end of the game.

A ridge of high pressure will build over the Pacific Northwest this weekend and early next week. Temps will soar into the upper 80s and even 90s, likely peaking next Thursday.

Enjoy the cooler weather while it lasts. It's going to be toasty next week!