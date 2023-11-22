Seattle weather: Dry and partly cloudy tonight, morning fog to sunshine on Thanksgiving

After morning clouds & sprinkles, sunbreaks returned before the sunset.

Highs today were cool in the upper 40s, and we are going to stay slightly below average into next week.

Tonight we will see partly cloudy skies with fog moving in for Thursday morning.

We will see highs on Thursday in the upper 40s with plenty of sunshine and calm winds.

Travel for Thanksgiving looks great, no major mountain snow for passes or rain for the freeways.

Skies are looking clear and into this weekend & early next week.