Seattle weather: Few spotty showers Monday, still cooler temps

It was a nice Father's Day for the Pacific Northwest with sunbreaks and clouds. A few passing showers and highs in the mid 60s.

TODAY HIGH TEMP (FOX 13 Seattle)

We had a few rain showers and even a couple rumbles of thunder. Rainfall totals were not super impressive, most of the rain fell up north.

Rain Since Midnight

Tonight we will see increasing clouds and spotty showers. Temperatures will still be a few degrees below average.

TONIGHT FORECAST PM

Overnight lows will be in th mid to upper 40s. Clouds will continue overnight into Monday morning.

Regional Overnight Lows

Waking up Monday, skies will be mostly cloudy with a few showers passing through before the main morning commute.

FUTURECAST 7am

The rain will pass through, leaving behind mostly cloudy skies and spotty showers possible into the afternoon. Overall, most of the rain will be done by the evening.

TOMORROWS FORECAST

By the evening, a few sunbreaks are possible along with a few showers still in the higher elevations.

FUTURECAST 5pm

The highs will again be in the low to mid 60s. Temperatures are still well below average.

Regional Highs Tomorrow

We finally have high pressure return with drying skies and warmer temperatures by Tuesday afternoon. Highs will slowly get above average by midweek, and even warmer Thursday through Friday.