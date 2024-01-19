Finally breaking out of the chill in Western Washington

Warming temperatures will bring relief from icy conditions in Western Washington over the next week.

Rain showers will continue the first half of Friday, with a drier afternoon set for the central and south sound. Mixed showers have lingered in the north sound and in the Cascade foothills. We have also been seeing gusty easterly Cascade gap winds this morning along the I-90 and US-2 corridors. Those winds will calm down this afternoon and evening.

It may take time for ice and snow to thaw in areas that were hit hard with snow and ice on Wednesday and Thursday. You will still want to use caution walking and driving in those spots.

The coast and north Puget Sound area will see rain showers most of the day. Warming temperatures this afternoon will help melt snow on the ground and bring some relief to area roads.

After a mainly dry Saturday, the next round of rain will hit Sunday morning. This will bring widespread rain to Western Washington and snow above 4,500 feet.

Looking ahead, we won't have many dry days over the next week. Saturday and Tuesday could be our best bet for mainly dry conditions, but most days look wet. At least we won't have to worry about lowland snow for the next seven days!