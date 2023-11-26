Frost & Fog Tonight, Mostly Sunny & Cool Monday

A beautiful sunset tonight with highs today topping out in the upper 40s.

Temperatures will drop tonight in the upper 20s and low 30s. Watch for patchy frost and slick spots into the morning hours.

Fog has already moved in this evening and will stick around through mid morning Monday.

Expect to see most of the dense fog around the south sound through noon.

Highs Monday will be similar to the last several days, in the upper to mid 40s. Calm winds and mostly sunny skies.

Dry and mostly sunny skies with morning fog repeats through Wednesday. We start to see more clouds and rain returning Thursday. A wetter system moves in end of the week and through Sunday.

