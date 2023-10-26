Seattle weather: Frosty morning and sunny afternoons

A very chilly morning in Western Washington is turning into a beautiful sunny afternoon.

This was the coldest morning in Seattle since last spring with temps dropping into the mid 30s. Some areas of the north Puget Sound dropped below freezing.

A bird decided to cozy up to our tower camera on Capitol Hill this morning as the sun started coming up.

Most areas of Western Washington will turn sunny this afternoon with high temperatures back in the low to mid 50s.

An upper level ridge of high pressure is dominating the eastern Pacific. This feature is called an "omega block" because it looks like the Greek letter omega. These types of patterns usually last a few days and block out any storm systems from hitting the Pacific Northwest. The ridge will push east over the area heading into Friday and this weekend. Low temps will be very chilly the next few days bottoming out on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Many will wake up to their first freeze of the season this weekend with overnight lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Enjoy this beautiful, but chilly weather through Halloween. The next chance for showers arrives on Wednesday.