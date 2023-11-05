Heavy Rain at Times Monday

A cloudy Sunday with plenty of scattered showers for the evening. Radar is still showing showers tonight with lightning along the coast.



Overnight lows will only drop into the upper 40s with the chance of showers & possible thunderstorms, mainly along the coast.

For Monday, we will see showers continue as an upper-level low moves over Western Washington.

This will lead to heavy rain at times and enough instability for a chance of thunder. Most likely t-storm activity will be south of Seattle and along the coast.

Snow levels will drop to 3000-3500' to start the week, which could bring a few snowflakes down to Stevens Pass and a possible rain-snow mix at Snoqualmie.

Showers will linger into Tuesday with more dry time Wednesday through Thursday midday. Rain returns Thursday afternoon through the weekend.