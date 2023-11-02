Seattle weather: Heavy rain ends for now, dry most of Friday

After a very wet morning commute, heavy rain has wrapped up for now across Western Washington with drier weather in the forecast to end the work week.

Most areas around Puget Sound saw 0.75 to 1.30 inches of rain with even heavier totals in the higher elevations and along the Washington Coast. In the Olympics 1 to 3 inches fell, with over six inches in Quinault!

These are the rain totals since midnight:

Now that the cold front has swept through, the rest of the day will feature a mix of clouds, sunshine and a few light showers. Winds may be breezy at times as well.

After a break through most of Friday, the next storm is will hit late Friday into early Saturday, bringing heavy rain at times.

Total precipitation amounts could be over an inch again in some areas through Saturday morning with breezy winds.

Snow levels will remain high through Saturday's storm and will slowly drop heading into next week. For now, I'm not expecting much snow over the next week in the mountain passes.

Another round of wet weather will hit Sunday night into Monday with more showers set for Tuesday.