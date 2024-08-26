Highs reaching 80 degrees in Seattle for Labor Day weekend

People in Seattle can expect a beautiful warmup just in time for Labor Day weekend: highs could reach 80 in the Emerald City on Saturday. Leading up to the three-day weekend, there will be a gentle roller coaster of temperatures.

Temperatures rebound to the 80s Saturday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs cool to the mid to upper 60s Tuesday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Due to an incoming low pressure system, clouds will increase this afternoon across Western Washington. Showers are possible for the North Sound, Salish Sea, Olympic Peninsula and North Coast this afternoon. A band of showers will sweep elsewhere in Puget Sound late tonight.

Showers fizzle somewhat tomorrow morning, but a few sprinkles can't be ruled out tomorrow afternoon. Tuesday could also be slightly breezy in spots, particularly near the Cascades and over Central Washington.

Temperatures land in the low to mid 70s for most in the Seattle area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thanks to a weak cold front moving through the region, temperatures Tuesday briefly drop to the mid 60s. The 70s are back as soon as Wednesday.

You can plan on gorgeous, summery sunshine throughout the remainder of the seven-day forecast. Labor Day weekend is looking lovely. Stay tuned for any changes to the forecast!

A gentle roller coaster of temperatures is in store for Seattle this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone