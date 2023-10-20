Seattle weather: Mild and cloudy for Saturday, late sprinkle chance

Cooler temperatures today compared to Thursday, but it was still a nice mild day for the Pacific Northwest. Highs topped out in the low 60s.

Skies will remain partly cloudy this evening with overnight lows in the low 50s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with some midday sunbreaks and dry skies. Highs will be a repeat of today's high, along with a slight chance of late sprinkles overnight into early Sunday.

Slight chance of light rain into Sunday morning with less than a tenth of an inch expected. More sunbreaks into the afternoon.

Skies will dry again for Monday with highs in the upper 50s. Another deep trough of low-pressure swings into the Pacific Northwest Tuesday, bringing more rain, wind and cooler temperatures. We could even see some mountain snow at our high mountain passes midweek.