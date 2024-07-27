Mild, pleasant summer warmth is on the way for Seattle this weekend. Cooler and cloudier weather will follow on Monday. Isolated showers even make an appearance as we begin the work week.

Highs drop to the upper 60s Monday in Seattle as showers return. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs this afternoon will be average for this time of year, reaching the upper 70s in Seattle. You can plan on early clouds giving way to beautiful sunshine this afternoon. There's a tiny chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm over the Cascades, but it's more likely that we'll wind up dry.

Highs Saturday in Western Washington will reach the mid to upper 70s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

There's a very slight haziness in our skies today over Western Washington due to wildfire smoke. It's difficult to pinpoint the exact origin of the smoke - partially because there are many fires burning in the surrounding regions (in Canada, the Cascades, Eastern Washington and Oregon). Thankfully, we're not expecting a drop in air quality for the western side of the state - it should stay "good" for the most part.

Cleaner air is forecast on Sunday as westerly winds increase. Unfortunately, Central and Eastern Washington continue to battle worse air quality as multiple wildfires continue burning.



The image below is a look at air quality levels from earlier this morning. The areas highlighted in gray are under air quality alerts.

While air quality is good in Western Washington, it's much worse in Eastern Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Sunday will feature morning clouds followed by afternoon sunshine.



Showers make a comeback Monday and Tuesday as temperatures cool. We warm to the 80s on Wednesday. Even hotter weather develops Friday.



Here's some perspective on average highs during the summer:

The average high at Sea-Tac Airport in late July and early August is 79 degrees. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Month-to-date, we've had the third-warmest July at Sea-Tac Airport. See how we stack up below:

Month to date, this is the third hottest July at Sea-Tac Airport. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Tomorrow will mark 31 consecutive days of no measurable rain; however, it doesn't come close to the all-time record of 55 such days back in 2017.

While we've experienced a long stretch of dry weather, it doesn't come close to the all-time records for consecutive dry days at Sea-Tac Airport. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Hope you enjoy the lovely weather this weekend!

There's a mini roller coaster of temperatures this week in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone