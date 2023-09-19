Rain showers return Tuesday night

It is feeling like fall across Western Washington this week as the last days of summer tick by.

Temperatures have cooled the past few days, below seasonal averages. So far, September is drier than normal with only 0.29 inches of rain so far, but more showers are on the way Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Seattle is still waiting for that soaking rain. The average first soaker in Seattle with a half-inch or more is September 20. We will be running behind this year, but next week has a potential for some heavier rain. This is a look at the first soaker of the season over the past seven years.

After a dry morning with some sunshine in the mix midday, a frontal system will push rain showers back in the area later this evening. Expect showers for the evening commute in the north sound, with rain holding off until after sunset for most of the central and south sound.

Thursday and Friday will be drier and sunnier, as the area takes a break between weather systems. Friday will likely be the warmest day of the next week with highs in the mid 70s. Onshore flow will bring back cloud cover for the weekend with a chance of showers in the mix, especially Sunday and Monday.