Seattle Weather: Afternoon sunshine and highs in the mid 70s Wednesday

Skies cleared out nicely this afternoon with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures.

Lake Union Camera

Highs today were a few degrees below the seasonal average, only topping out in the mid to low 70s.

TODAY HIGH TEMP

Clouds return overnight with calm winds and mild temperatures into early Wednesday morning.

TONIGHT FORECAST

Temperatures overnight will be mild in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Regional Overnight Lows

Clouds will be around to start the day Wednesday, but will slowly dissipate by midday.

FUTURECAST 8am

Sunny skies into Wednesday afternoon with high temperatures warming back up into the mid to upper 70s.

Regional Highs Tomorrow

We will really start to see the heat return starting Thursday, with temperatures in the low 80s, but the warmest day will be the weekend-- highs in th upper 80s to low 90s for several days.

Forecast Highs 7 Day (FOX 13 Seattle)

If you are heading east or south for the holiday weekend, make sure to take heat precautions. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s to triple digits for several days, and heat watches and warnings will be in effect.

HEAT ALERTS CA

Plenty of sunshine in the extended forecast with no major rain, clouds or cooler temperatures. Stay cool and fire safe!