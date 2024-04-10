Seattle Weather: Brief return of rain

After enjoying some sunshine this morning and afternoon, clouds returned by the evening. Overnight lows will be a little warmer tonight, dropping into the low 40's in most spots.

Afternoon highs on Thursday with cloudy skies and rain chances will be below the average 57 degrees.

A disturbance will drop into Western Washington, increasing rain chances. Rain will begin along the coast on Thursday with light rain to our north as well in Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom Counties.

Rain will become more widespread by Thursday evening. It will likely be a soggy commute home from work.

Rainfall totals will range from about .10" to .25". The rain will be a bit heavier along the coast, so it is possible we will see totals closer to .50".

After this brief shot of rain, the weekend is looking great!! Plenty of sunshine, and slightly warmer temperatures to enjoy the Mariner's games. A slight chance for a stray shower early in the week next week. Looking a bit further out, it looks like temperatures are trending warmer in the latter half of next week.