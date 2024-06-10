Seattle Weather: Few sprinkles Tuesday, afternoon sunbreaks

After morning clouds on Monday, the skies have given way to more sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 60s, even a few low 70s. It will be a beautiful night for the Mariners' first game of the latest home stand.

Mariners Game Day Forecast (FOX 13 Seattle)

Tonight, we will see increasing clouds with calm winds and mild overnight temperatures.

TONIGHT FORECAST PM

Temperatures overnight will only drop into the low 50s, skies will also stay dry.

Regional Overnight Lows

A weak system will bring a few light sprinkles to Western Washington on Tuesday morning. The best chance of rain will be along the coast, the northern interior and high elevations.

FUTURECAST 8AM (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs will again be slightly below average, temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Regional Highs Tomorrow (FOX 13 Seattle)

Skies will start to clear out by mid-evening, only a few clouds and sprinkles mainly in the Cascades. Sunbreaks are expected for the rest of Puget Sound.

FUTURECAST 5PM

Winds will pick up around the state on Tuesday, but the strongest winds will be in Central & Eastern Washington. A Wind Advisory will be in effect through 8pm with gusts up to 50 mph.

WIND ADVISORY

Weak high pressure will build from Wednesday through Thursday for warmer and drier conditions. An upper level low will start to swing in by Friday evening, bringing back more showers and cooler temperatures for the weekend.