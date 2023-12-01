Seattle weather: Heavy mountain snow, gusty winds & lowland rain into Saturday

Showers, mountain snow and gusty winds tonight for Western Washington.

The heaviest rain and mountain snow will be overnight, and the winds will pick up as well.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 11 p.m. tonight through 6 a.m. Sunday. The strongest winds could reach up to 50 mph.

Snow levels will rise up to 3000' for Saturday, but heavy snow is still expected. A Winter Weather Warning is in effect through 4 a.m. on Sunday.

Highs on Saturday will be mild with scattered showers around. Winds will still be breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

Snow levels will rise on Sunday as an atmospheric river sets up into next week. We will be watching for flooding concerns and rising river levels.