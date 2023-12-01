Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until SUN 4:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
7
Beach Hazard Statement
from SAT 4:00 AM PST until THU 4:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
Flood Watch
until TUE 4:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Olympics, Wenatchee Area
Wind Advisory
from FRI 8:00 PM PST until SAT 6:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 PM PST until SAT 6:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Southwest Interior
Flood Watch
from SAT 10:00 PM PST until THU 4:00 AM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, San Juan County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County

Seattle weather: Heavy mountain snow, gusty winds & lowland rain into Saturday

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle

Seattle weather: Heavy rain, mountain snow and gusty conditions overnight

FOX 13 Meteorologist Claire Anderson has your forecast.

Showers, mountain snow and gusty winds tonight for Western Washington. 

The heaviest rain and mountain snow will be overnight, and the winds will pick up as well. 

A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 11 p.m. tonight through 6 a.m. Sunday. The strongest winds could reach up to 50 mph.

Snow levels will rise up to 3000' for Saturday, but heavy snow is still expected. A Winter Weather Warning is in effect through 4 a.m. on Sunday. 

Highs on Saturday will be mild with scattered showers around. Winds will still be breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

Snow levels will rise on Sunday as an atmospheric river sets up into next week. We will be watching for flooding concerns and rising river levels.