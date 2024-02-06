Expand / Collapse search

Seattle Weather: Mainly dry, stray showers Wednesday

FOX 13 Seattle

More showers in our near future

FOX 13 Meteorologist Ilona McCauley is tracking a whole lot of rain for the next week, with the shortest break on Wednesday.

SEATTLE - It was another slightly cooler day with a few scattered showers and even a few sun breaks this afternoon. 

Overnight, we will see a few light scattered showers with calm conditions. A few areas of patchy fog are possible. 

Lows will be a little cooler, dropping into the mid to upper 30s.

A few scattered showers will be around early Wednesday, but skies will be mainly dry. 

Highs Wednesday afternoon will again be on the cooler side; slightly below average. 

A few showers will be around through the rest of the week into the weekend. No major weather events in the extended forecast. 