Seattle Weather: Mainly dry, stray showers Wednesday

It was another slightly cooler day with a few scattered showers and even a few sun breaks this afternoon.

Overnight, we will see a few light scattered showers with calm conditions. A few areas of patchy fog are possible.

Lows will be a little cooler, dropping into the mid to upper 30s.

A few scattered showers will be around early Wednesday, but skies will be mainly dry.

Highs Wednesday afternoon will again be on the cooler side; slightly below average.

A few showers will be around through the rest of the week into the weekend. No major weather events in the extended forecast.