Seattle Weather: Monday morning clouds to sunshine, highs in the 70s

Morning clouds to afternoon sunbreaks and then back to some evening clouds on this Sunday. Highs today peaked in the mid to upper 70s.

TODAY HIGH TEMP

Tonight we will see increasing clouds with a slight chance of a pop-up shower through early Monday morning.

TONIGHT FORECAST PM

Overnight cloudy skies will keep temperatures very mild with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Regional Overnight Lows

Clouds will be around to start the work week, but skies will start to give way to more sunshine by midday.

FUTURECAST 7am

High temperatures will be again in the mid 70s, above average for this time of year.

Regional Highs Tomorrow (FOX 13 Seattle)

Skies will clear out for the afternoon and evening, with only potentially a few clouds lingering around the Central Puget Sound.

FUTURECAST 5pm

Looking ahead to the holiday, the Fourth of July is looking picture-perfect! Highs in the low 80s and sunny skies!

4TH OF JULY DAY FORECAST

High pressure will continue to build and strengthen starting Independence Day through the weekend. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s for some parts of the Pacific Northwest by the weekend.

Jet Stream 500 mb

No major rain or active weather expected for the extended forecast. One thing we will be keeping an eye on is the risk for wildland fires.