Seattle Weather: More clouds and cooler Monday, highs in the low 70s

Highs today were still above average, but a few degrees cooler compared to the rest of the weekend with high smoke.

Highs today were still above average, but a few degrees cooler compared to the rest of the weekend with high smoke.

Smokiness has remained across the state this weekend, with moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups further east. Fresher air will return for the rest of the week.

Smokiness has remained across the state this weekend, with moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups further east.

Lows tonight will be mild as clouds increase along with more onshore flow, bringing cleaner air into western Washington.

Lows tonight will be mild as clouds increase along with more onshore flow, bringing cleaner air into western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Clouds will increase overnight into early Monday morning. Clouds will linger through the afternoon with the potential for a few sunbreaks.

Clouds will increase overnight into early Monday morning. Clouds will linger through the afternoon with the potential for a few sunbreaks.

With more clouds in the forecast, temperatures will be cooler, with below average temperatures.

With more clouds in the forecast, temperatures will be cooler with below average temperatures. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Upper level troughing will be the pattern this week, making for cooler temperatures and more cloud cover. The next chance of showers returns late Tuesday into Wednesday.