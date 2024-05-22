Seattle Weather: More sunshine and back to seasonal average temps Thursday

A beautiful sunset this evening after a day with more sunbreaks, drier skies and highs slightly warmer than Tuesday.

Capitol Hill Camera

Highs today were a few degrees warmer than Tuesday, but we were still several degrees below average.

TODAY HIGH TEMPS

Tonight we will see decreasing clouds, calming winds and milder temperatures.

TONIGHT FORECAST PM (FOX 13 Seattle)

Overnight lows will only drop into the upper 40s tonight, closer to average temperatures for this time of year.

Regional Overnight Lows

A few clouds will move in to start Thursday morning, but most of the clouds will break away by midday.

FUTURECAST NEXT 48 HOURS2

A weak ridge of high pressure will continue to build into Wednesday, which will allow for drier skies and slightly warmer temperatures.

Regional Highs Tomorrow

Clouds will clear out by Thursday evening with dry skies. We will start to see clouds filling back in for Friday morning.

FUTURECAST NEXT 48 HOURS

The next upper level trough will swing in Friday into Saturday, allowing for showers and cooling temperatures. Ridging will start to influence the temperatures early next week, but with an offshore upper level trough, we will still see a few showers possible.