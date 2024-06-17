Seattle weather: Morning clouds lead to sunshine Tuesday

Mostly cloudy skies to start the work week with scattered showers and cooler temperatures.

Queen Anne Camera (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs today were well below seasonal average, by 10 degrees today for SeaTac. Temperatures only topping out in the upper 50s to low 60s.

TODAY HIGH TEMP

Tonight we will see the showers slowly taper and overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Skies will be mostly cloudy.

Regional Overnight Lows

A cloudy start to Tuesday, but skies remain dry. We will slowly start to see clearing conditions by midday.

FUTURECAST 7am (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs will slowly warm back up starting tomorrow. Mid to upper 60s and even some low 70s return on Tuesday afternoon.

Regional Highs Tomorrow

By Tuesday evening, we will see plenty of sunshine with only a few sprinkles possible over the high elevations of the Cascades.

FUTURECAST 5pm (FOX 13 Seattle)

High pressure starts to build especially on Wednesday, bringing above average temperatures back to the region. Temperatures will be the warmest on Friday. Sunny and dry conditions are expected through Saturday. A few more clouds and cooler temperatures will return from Sunday afternoon into Monday.