Seattle Weather: Morning clouds to sunny skies and 70s Thursday

Sunshine and warmer temperatures returned Wednesday with highs closer to seasonal average.

SeaTac Camera (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs on Wednesday finally warmed back up into the mid to upper 60s.

TODAY HIGH TEMP

Overnight skies will stay mainly clear, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Regional Overnight Lows

Clouds will push back in to start the day Thursday, but will clear by midday.

FUTURECAST 7AM

High Thursday will warm up into the 70s, which will be the first above average day in quite a while!

Regional Highs Tomorrow

High pressure will continue to build through Saturday, which will continue to warm our temperatures and keep skies sunny and dry.

Jet Stream 500 mb

The warmest temperatures will build on Saturday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Slightly cooler temperatures on Sunday, but we stay above average and in the mid to low 70s into the middle of next week.