Seattle Weather: Mostly sunny & 60s Monday

A beautiful Sunday afternoon with sunny skies and highs in the low 60s! A great Easter Weekend and plenty of dry skies for the egg hunts and spring activities!

Highs today were above average, topping out in the upper 50s to low 60s. A few high clouds later in the day.

Tonight we will see a few high clouds, but the skies will stay dry into Monday. Temperatures will be mild in the low 40s.

A few morning clouds around the Puget Sound on Monday, with more clouds along the coast. Highs will be slightly warmer, in the 60s with more sunshine in the forecast.

High pressure will continue to be over the Pacific Northwest on Monday, which will lead to another warm spring day. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

Skies will stay dry through most of Tuesday, but the next cold front will move in later Tuesday into Wednesday. Scattered showers and cooler temperatures will return midweek and into the weekend.