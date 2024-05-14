Seattle Weather: Mostly sunny and 70s continue Wednesday

Sunny skies and warmer temperatures returned for Tuesday. Highs today topped out in the upper 60s to low 70s.

TODAY HIGH TEMP

Overnight, we will see mild temperatures and lows only in the upper 40s.

Regional Overnight Lows

A few high clouds across the area on Wednesday with warmer temperatures again. More clouds are likely hanging around the coast.

FUTURECAST NEXT 48 HOURS

Highs on Wednesday will once again be above average and in the upper 60s to low 70s. Enjoy the 70s, the last day of warmer weather for a while.

Regional Highs Tomorrow

Thursday, we see a little dip in the jet stream, dropping our temperatures and bringing in more cloud cover. We will also see more upper-level cool air pushing in for the weekend, bringing highs in the 60s with isolated rain chances.

Jet Stream 500 mb

No major weather changes for the extended forecast. We will be slightly below normal into early next week.