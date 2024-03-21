Seattle Weather: Passing showers & sunbreaks Friday

Scattered showers today for Western Washington, but temperatures were mild, in the mid to upper 50s with a few sunbreaks.

Rain has slowly been spreading northward this evening with plenty of showers along the coast and the south sound.

Scattered showers will continue this evening with mild temperatures and light winds.

Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s with rain over the mountain passes.

Mostly cloudy skies with a few sprinkles to start Friday. Showers will be scattered throughout the day with increasing rain chances through the afternoon.

Scattered rain will continue into the evening, especially in the late evening hours.

Highs on Friday will be slightly warmer compared to Thursday, but only by a few degrees. It will be a typical spring day!

Snow levels will drop heading into the weekend. We will see a few more inches of snow for the higher mountain passes, mixed rain and snow for Snoqualmie.

The extended forecast is going to be copy and paste, with highs in the mid 50s, scattered showers and sunbreaks.