Seattle Weather: Dry end to week before rain returns Saturday

article

The Brief Pacific Northwest sees another warmer-than-average day Friday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Showers return Saturday through Monday, with snow starting at 6,000-7,000 feet and dropping to 3,000 feet by Sunday. Temperatures remain above average, with rain tapering midweek before returning Thursday with cooler conditions.



Another warmer-than-average day for the Pacific Northwest Friday with more sunshine. Showers return Saturday, which continue into the weekend.

Will it snow in the mountains this weekend?

Snow levels will start high on Saturday, around 6000–7000 feet, and then drop on Sunday into Monday to around 3000 feet. This will bring snow back to the mountains, not looking at a major snow event as of now.

Another warm than average day ahead for the Pacific Northwest Friday with more sunshine.

Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 50s, which is almost 10 degrees above the seasonal average.

Highs Friday will be in the mid to upper 50s, which is almost 10 degrees above seasonal average. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rain returns Saturday with widespread showers, higher mountain snow and breezy winds at times.

Rain returns Saturday with widespread showers, higher mountain snow and breezy winds at times.

Temperatures this weekend will remain mild and above the seasonal average. Showers linger Monday and will slowly taper off by Wednesday. Rain chances return again for Thursday with cooler temperatures.

Significantly wetter weather is ahead for Seattle on Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)