Seattle Weather: Showers and cooler temperatures Thursday

Wednesday started with more clouds and a few sunbreaks, but clouds and showers returned this evening.

Highs today only topped out in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Winds were also gustier during the day, but this evening the gusts calmed down.

Tonight, scattered showers will continue into the overnight hours along with winds around 5-15 mph.

Overnight lows will be a little cooler than the previous night, temperatures will only drop to the mid to low 50s though.

Showers will be around in the morning commute, along with plenty of cloud cover.

Highs will be the coolest of the week on Thursday, with temperatures only reaching the mid to upper 60s.

Showers will slowly taper by Thursday evening, but clouds will still be present.

Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine and warmer temperatures on Friday. Highs will warm back into the 70s for the first part of the weekend. Showers will return late Saturday into Sunday with only a slight drop in temperatures. A few stray showers stick around Sunday through Monday, but then skies dry out and warm up.