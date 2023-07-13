Seattle weather: Sizzling sunshine on tap this weekend

Highs today will soar into the upper 70s and low 80s across many backyards in Puget Sound. We'll be even warmer this weekend!

We're tracking good air quality the next several days. We'll let you know if that happens to change for any reason.

Friday, temps warm into the low to mid 80s. We're forecasting sunshine from beginning to end.



Highs warm further Saturday and Sunday. It'll get uncomfortable and sweltering for folks who don't have air-conditioning; however, overnight lows will provide decent relief as temps drop to the 50s. Overall, there's at least a medium risk for heat-related illnesses. We'll track that for you.

The weather should hold up beautifully for the Mariners and Sounders this weekend!

Bust out the sunglasses and sunscreen if you're heading to the King County Fair in Enumclaw this weekend. It'll feel hot!

Happy news to report: Monday will feature chances for isolated showers. The day will be noticeably cooler and cloudier as well. Tuesday will offer morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. Wednesday will be absolute summer perfection with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13! We appreciate your viewership so much.



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

