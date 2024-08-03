Seattle Weather: Smoky Haze Clearing out

article

Another beautiful Seafair afternoon today. Monsoon moisture to our south pushed in some high clouds today, but no rain.

Mainly sunny skies with a few high clouds today.

The high clouds were thick enough to diffuse some of the summer sunshine allowing temperatures to drop a little closer to normal. Many inland locations stayed the low 80s today while the coast remained near 70.

High clouds today allowed for a slightly cooler day Saturday.

The onshore flow also helped push much of the wildfire smoke off to the east today. Air quality was good today in Western Washington, but it remains unhealthy near the fires in Chelan and Yakima.

We're forecasting less wildfire haze in Western Washington on Saturday and Sunday. (FOX13 SEATTLE)

We get 1 more day to enjoy all the Seafair events before it officially wraps up tomorrow evening. Skies are forecast to remain sunny through tomorrow with a slight warm up back to near 90 degrees. Stay cool and hydrated!

Sunny skies for the last day of the Seafair weekend in Seattle.

We get a slight break in the heat on Tuesday and Wednesday from a weak disturbance swinging through. No rain is forecast in the lowlands, but a slight chance for thunderstorms will be possible in the mountains. The warmth will return by the end of the week as we return to near 90.