Seattle weather: Soggy Sunday for the big game

After a beautiful Saturday, clouds are increasing as we track a warm front moving into Western Washington overnight. Chances for rain will increase after midnight and much of Super Bowl Sunday will be soggy.

Rainfall totals will range from around .25" to a little over 1" along the coast where the rain may be heavier at times.

Snow levels during Sunday will be around 4000'. A few inches of snow will fall in the higher mountains, with Mount Baker picking up close to 10".

Temperatures will be mild in the wake of Sunday's warm front, easily climbing into the upper 40's and low 50's.

Showers are forecast to linger into Monday morning. We get a nice break from the rain on Tuesday to enjoy partly cloudy skies. Winds are expected to pick up and become breezy with the Frasier Outflow on Wednesday and Thursday cooling off our temperatures to near freezing early Thursday morning.