Seattle weather: A toasty Seafair weekend

There was a noticeable haze in the air today. Luckily, it did not impact our air quality in Puget Sound, but it remains poor to our east. Smoke should push east as onshore flow picks up Saturday. Some haze might be left over, but it won't be as smoky for the weekend.

Upper-level smoke will clear out little from Western Washington on Saturday.

It is a BIG weekend around Seattle with Seafair and several sporting events going on. While we are expecting a few more clouds for Saturday, it will still remain warm with highs well into the 80s. Be prepared with plenty of water and take breaks in the shade when possible.

The warm and sunny Saturday forecast for Seafair in Seattle.

A busy sports weekend around Seattle with baseball, soccer and rugby games all taking place. (FOX13 SEATTLE)

The heat will be more intense on the east side of the Cascades as high temperatures soar into the triple digits. Little relief will come overnight as lows will stay in the upper 60s and 70s. Heat Alerts will remain in effect through Saturday night.

Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for Central and Eastern Washington.

Saturday will bring some morning clouds mainly along the coast, with a partly cloudy afternoon inland. Temps will be slightly cooler. Overall, it will be a warm week, with some relief by Tuesday and Wednesday as onshore flow picks up again.