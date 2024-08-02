Expand / Collapse search

Seattle weather: A toasty Seafair weekend

By
Published  August 2, 2024 10:28pm PDT
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle

Seattle weather: Mostly sunny Seafair weekend

FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Ilona McCauley has your latest western Washington weather forecast!

There was a noticeable haze in the air today. Luckily, it did not impact our air quality in Puget Sound, but it remains poor to our east. Smoke should push east as onshore flow picks up Saturday. Some haze might be left over, but it won't be as smoky for the weekend.

A map showing the upper level smoke moving into Western Washington.

Upper-level smoke will clear out little from Western Washington on Saturday.

It is a BIG weekend around Seattle with Seafair and several sporting events going on. While we are expecting a few more clouds for Saturday, it will still remain warm with highs well into the 80s. Be prepared with plenty of water and take breaks in the shade when possible.

Saturday's forecast for Seafair in Seattle.

The warm and sunny Saturday forecast for Seafair in Seattle.

A busy sports weekend around Seattle.

A busy sports weekend around Seattle with baseball, soccer and rugby games all taking place. (FOX13 SEATTLE)

The heat will be more intense on the east side of the Cascades as high temperatures soar into the triple digits. Little relief will come overnight as lows will stay in the upper 60s and 70s. Heat Alerts will remain in effect through Saturday night.

A map showing the heat alerts in Central and Eastern Washington.

Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for Central and Eastern Washington.

Saturday will bring some morning clouds mainly along the coast, with a partly cloudy afternoon inland. Temps will be slightly cooler. Overall, it will be a warm week, with some relief by Tuesday and Wednesday as onshore flow picks up again.

A warm 7 day forecast for the greater Seattle area.

A toasty and mainly sunny 7 day forecast for Seattle.