Seattle weather: Warmer and sunnier for the 4th of July

Seattle will get one more day of morning clouds, afternoon sunshine, and comfortable temperatures as very hot weather approaches late week.

Highs today will be in the low to mid 70s for the north and central Puget Sound areas Wednesday. Spots in the south sound will nudge closer to 80 degrees. The clouds will break faster Wednesday, leading to more afternoon sunshine.

Morning clouds and afternoon sunshine for Wednesday in Western Washington with comfortable high temperatures. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A ridge of high pressure will move over the Pacific Northwest over the next few days, turning up the heat in our area. The 4th of July looks nice, with sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. Most of the morning will be nice and comfortable for the parades and other morning events around the area.

The morning forecast for the 4th of July in the greater Seattle area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The evening forecast for the 4th of July in the greater Seattle area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Many people will be flocking to our area waterways this weekend for the 4th and as temperatures heat up this weekend. Remember, the water is still very cold in some spots. Always wear a life jacket to keep yourself safe. Even strong swimmers can have issues in cold water.

Rivers are lakes are starting to warm up, but some are still dangerously cold. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A Heat Advisory has been issued for most of Western Washington and Northeast Washington. An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for areas around Central Washington, Spokane, Pullman, Kelso, Portland, and the Columbia River Gorge. The risk of heat-related illnesses will be elevated this weekend, so make sure you are drinking plenty of water and finding ways to stay cool.

A Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for parts Washington and Oregon this weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Sunday will be the hottest day in the Seattle area with temps soaring into the mid-90s. Sunday will likely shatter the current record of 90 degrees, set in 2010.

High temperatures will soar to the 90s this weekend as a heat wave takes hold on the Pacific Northwest (FOX 13 Seattle)

Looking beyond the seven day forecast, there is no sign of rain for the next two weeks and no sign of a major cool down either. Summer is officially here.