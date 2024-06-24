Seattle Weather: Warmer temperatures and sunshine Tuesday

We had a sunny start to the work week with plenty of blue skies and highs around average for June.

Lake Union Camera

Temperatures today topped out in the upper 60s to low 70s. A little cooler along the coast with more onshore flow.

TODAY HIGH TEMP

We see warmer temperatures Tuesday with plenty of sunshine, but changes are ahead for midweek.

Headlines

Overnight lows will be again in the upper 40s to low 50s with clear and calm skies.

Overnight Lows

A sunny day for Tuesday, with only a few clouds to start the day up north. By the evening hour, a few more clouds along the coast.

FUTURECAST 5 pm

Highs will peak Tuesday with temperatures topping out in the upper 70s to low 80s. A little cooler along the coast again with more onshore flow. Temperatures will warm into the 90s for Central Washington.

Regional Highs Tomorrow

Our next upper level trough will swing into our area Wednesday through Thursday, bringing more showers and cooler temperatures. Winds will be breezy for eastern Washington and there will be a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon for the Cascades.

Jet Stream 500 mb

Skies will clear again by Friday with temperatures back to the low to mid 70s into the weekend.