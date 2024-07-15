Seattle weather: Warmer temperatures Tuesday, back to the 80s and 90s

Morning clouds started our day on the cooler side, but the clouds cleared this afternoon.

Lake Union Camera

Highs today are several degrees cooler because of the early morning clouds. Highs are around average for SEA Airport.

TODAY HIGH TEMP

High pressure remains in control this week, leading to plenty of sunshine and highs above average. Still no rain in the forecast.

Jet Stream 500 mb

Poor air quality remains an issue for parts of the state due to local wildfires. An Air Quality alert remains in effect for Chelan and Okanogan County until further notice.

AIR Quality

Overnight temperatures will be mild with clear and calm conditions. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Regional Overnight Lows

Highs will warm back up Tuesday as temperatures will reach into the upper 80s to low 90s.

Regional Highs Tomorrow

A Heat Advisory will go back into effect for Central and Eastern Washington through Thursday night for extended temperatures in the 90s to low 100s.

HEAT ALERTS

Fire danger will remain high in the Cascades and Central Washington, especially Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening. There is a chance of dry thunderstorms and gusty winds through Wednesday, which could spark and spread wildfires quickly.

Fire Weather Alerts

Highs remain above average through the extended forecast with plenty of sunshine and no major chances ahead.