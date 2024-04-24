Seattle Weather: Wet and cool day Thursday

Clouds, showers and cooler temperatures returned for Wednesday. Highs today were 16 degrees cooler than Tuesday.

The showers that we saw today did not bring a lot of moisture with it, only a few hundredths to tenths of an inch around Western Washington.

Temperatures will stay mild overnight with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Cloudy skies with increasing showers by morning.

Rain will stay steady starting Thursday morning through the evening. Rain could be moderate at times.

Rainfall totals are expected to be more substantial through Thursday evening and even into Friday. We could see more rainfall on Thursday than in the entire month of April.

Temperatures on Thursday are going to remain cool with highs only in the low to mid 50s.

Winds will start to increase early Thursday morning, but the strongest gusts will be in the afternoon. No wind advisory, but we could see gusts up to 35 mph for areas along the strait and north interior.

Showers will not be as heavy Friday, but there will still be plenty of clouds and rain. Scattered showers and sunbreaks will continue into next week. Temperatures will also stay below average.