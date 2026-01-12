Seattle Weather: Wet and Breezy Start to Week

A rainy start to Monday as another round of rain arrives with the atmospheric river. Rain may be moderate to heavy at times with an additional inch of rain possible along the coast, in the Olympics and North Cascades. The Puget Sound lowlands could see about .25 to .50". Rain will taper by Monday evening.

The atmospheric river will wind down on Monday afternoon.

As snow levels remain high through Monday, rain will fall in the mountains with more runoff into our area rivers. While most will stay around action stage, minor flooding will be possible along the Skagit River while moderate flooding is forecast on the Skokomish river.

High snow levels will cause rivers to rise with a few at flood stage.

Monday will begin a stretch of mild days as highs will warm into 50s for Monday and through the week.

A mild Monday as warm air pushes in with the atmospheric river.

The rain wraps up on Monday with sunnier and drier days for the rest of the work week and into the weekend. The mornings will be chilly this weekend, dipping into the 30s.