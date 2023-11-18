Showers, breezy and mountain snow to start Sunday

After a dry and mostly cloudy day for the Pacific Northwest, the rain has returned tonight.

Winds will be gusty at times as the cold front moves through overnight; lows will be in the mid to low 40s.

Post-frontal showers will stick around Sunday along with wind and mountain snow. Highs will be back to the upper 40s and low 50s.

Winds will be gusty overnight into early Sunday for Western Washington. The strongest winds will be through the Strait of Juan de Fuca across to Whidbey Island. We could see gusts around 35-40 mph. The rest of the state will see gusts between 25-35 mph but should taper through the day.

Showers will be scattered throughout Sunday, but a potential Puget Sound Convergence Zone could set up over central Puget Sound. This could create heavier snow bands, especially around Stevens Pass.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place late Saturday through Sunday evening for the Cascades above 3500'. Stevens Pass seems to be the most impacted with 4-7" of snow expected. Heavier snow is also possible at Crystal Mountain Ski Resort and Paradise, which is also included in the advisory for 5-15".

Dry skies will return Monday with highs in the upper 40s after morning clouds. A weak system returns Tuesday through Wednesday, not expecting any major impacts. Good news for Thanksgiving-- skies are looking dry!