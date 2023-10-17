Seattle weather: Showers return Tuesday evening, warmer weather ahead Wednesday

Most of Tuesday will stay mainly dry and cloudy, with showers returning to the Puget Sound area by the evening commute.

High temperatures will be a bit cooler Tuesday, in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Monday's rain was another soaker for the area, with over a half inch of accumulation. So far, October is trending wetter than normal with over two inches of rain measured at Sea-Tac. That's good news after a very dry spring, summer, and early fall for the Puget Sound area.

As a ridge moves in place over the Pacific Northwest, an atmospheric river situation will set up with the target just north of Washington. Some areas of Whatcom County, San Juan County, and Clallam County could see moderate to heavy rain Tuesday night into Wednesday, while most of the central and south Puget Sound areas stay dry.

These expected rainfall totals over the next 48 hours tell the story of where the heaviest rain will fall. Check out Bellingham with over an inch of rain expected and Everett with an inch less.

Temps will cool heading into the weekend, with another chance of rain in the forecast early next week. Sunday and Monday will be cool with highs only making it into the mid to upper 50s.