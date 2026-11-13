Seattle weather: Showers Friday, stronger storm this weekend

The Brief A stronger storm arrives Saturday, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds across western Washington through early Sunday. Wind gusts could reach 60 mph near the Strait of Juan de Fuca, with 30–40 mph gusts around Puget Sound. Rain and winds ease Sunday, with mountain snow possible before drier weather returns next week.



The wet and windy pattern is back across western Washington, with a stronger storm set to hit this weekend.

The coast is dealing with some coastal flooding today and large waves. Seas building to around 20 feet are reaching the coastline, and a High Surf Advisory remains in effect. Beachgoers should use caution and stay well back from the water.

High surf and coastal flooding is expected through Saturday on the Washington Coast. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Tonight we will see scattered showers and decreasing winds.

Expect showers to continue Friday night in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Stronger storm arrives Saturday

What's next:

The next system is expected to be stronger, arriving later Saturday and continuing into early Sunday morning. This storm will bring another round of widespread rain, with the heaviest amounts expected along the coast and Olympic Mountains.

Current rainfall estimates include:

Washington coast: 1.5 to 2 inches

South-facing slopes of the Olympics: More than 3 inches

Puget Sound lowlands: Around 0.50 to 1 inch

Winds will also be a significant part of Saturday's storm. The strongest gusts are expected along the coast Saturday afternoon and evening, where gusts could reach over 50 mph. Another area of concern is along the Strait of Juan de Fuca, where we could see gusts in the 50 to 60 mph range.

For the rest of the Puget Sound area, gusts will be topping out in the 30 to 40 mph range. Winds should gradually ease Sunday as the front moves through, although scattered showers will continue.

The strongest gusts will blow through the Puget Sound area between 9 p.m. Saturday and 3 a.m. Sunday.

Gusts could reach up to 50+ mph on the coast and through the Strait of Juan de Fuca on Saturday night. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Cooler weather arrives Sunday night

Rainfall amounts should be lightening up by Sunday evening, but snow levels will drop to around 4,000 feet. That could bring some accumulating snow to higher elevations in the Cascades.

Snow levels will drop on Sunday to below the higher passes. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Drier next week

Looking Ahead:

Drier weather is expected next week with a few showers in the mix.

Rain returns to Seattle Friday, with a stronger storm hitting Saturday night. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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