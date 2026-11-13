Seattle weather: Showers, breezy winds return Friday and into the weekend

The Brief Rain and gusty winds return to western Washington Friday, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Coastal flood and high surf alerts are in effect, with flooding up to 3 feet possible in San Juan County. A series of atmospheric river storms will bring more rain and strong winds through the weekend, especially Saturday night.



The next frontal system to impact the Pacific Northwest moves onshore Friday, bringing the return of wind and rain.

What's next:

The stalled front that has been sitting offshore the last few days, will slowly move inland Friday morning. The heaviest rain will be along the coast and then move inland through the afternoon.

The next frontal system to impact the Pacific Northwest moves onshore Friday, bringing the return of wind and rain.

Winds will also pick up with this front, bringing stronger winds along the coast and north interior. Winds will stay breezy into the evening hours.

Winds will also pick up with this front, bringing stronger winds along the coast and north interior. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Coastal Flood and High Surf Advisory

High tides and large waves will create potential problems for the Washington coast and inland areas. A High Surf Advisory is in effect for the Pacific coast from noon Friday through 7 a.m. Saturday for large waves and dangerous beach conditions. A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for parts of the coast and inland Puget Sound from Friday morning through afternoon, due to high astronomical tides and a strong storm system. A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect for San Juan County for significant flooding concerns with inundation up to 3 feet possible.

High tides and large waves will create potential problems for the Washington coast and some inland areas. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Looking Ahead:

Highs Friday will be another mild day with highs in the upper 50s to even low 60s, and temperatures will remain on the mild side into the weekend. A series of atmospheric river storms will bring more rain and gusty winds through Sunday and even Monday. Heavier rain and stronger winds are expected Saturday night into the overnight hours. Watch for more detailed updates as the storm approaches.

Highs Friday will be another mild day with highs in the upper 50s to even low 60s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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