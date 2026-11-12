Seattle weather: Rain on Friday, stronger storm this weekend

The Brief Tonight will stay mild with mostly cloudy skies. The next frontal system will push across Western Washington Friday. Rain will spread across the region, accompanied by breezy winds. The strongest winds are expected along the coast and through the gaps in the Cascades. A stronger storm is expected to arrive later Saturday and Saturday night, bringing more widespread wind across Western Washington. The strongest winds are expected along the coast.



Western Washington is getting one more relatively quiet day before a much more active weather pattern returns.

Big picture view:

A front remains stalled offshore, keeping a mild air mass in place across the Pacific Northwest. Expect dry conditions and mostly cloudy skies for the Puget Sound area, with occasional light rain near the coast and Olympic Peninsula. Temperatures will remain in the 60s for most spots, which is about 10 degrees above the seasonal average.

Tonight will stay mild with mostly cloudy skies.

Expect mostly cloudy skies and mild overnight temperatures Thursday night. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rain, Wind and Coastal Flooding Concerns Friday

Timeline:

The next frontal system will push across Western Washington Friday. Rain will spread across the region, accompanied by breezy winds. The strongest winds are expected along the coast and through the gaps in the Cascades.

Showers return to the Puget Sound area by Friday midday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Coastal flooding: High tides combined with lower atmospheric pressure could lead to minor coastal flooding Friday morning. The main concern is along shorelines and beaches bordering the Salish Sea during high tide. Water levels could rise enough to cause localized flooding.

Skokomish River flooding: Rainfall from Friday's system is expected to push the Skokomish River back above flood stage. While this system isn't expected to produce heavy precipitation, enough rain is forecast to push the river into minor flood stage.

Stronger Storm Arrives Saturday Night

What's next:

A stronger storm is expected to arrive later Saturday and Saturday night, bringing more widespread wind across Western Washington. The strongest winds are expected along the coast.

A stronger system will hit the Puget Sound area on Saturday night into Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

This system will also bring a lot of rain to the coast and Olympic Peninsula. Current rain forecast:

Washington Coast: 1.5 to 2 inches

Olympic Mountains: 3 to 4 inches

With those rainfall totals, additional river and flooding concerns will be something to monitor, especially in areas that see heavy rain.

Showers Continue Into Monday, Cooler Next Week

Showers will linger Sunday night into Monday before gradually tapering off. Tuesday and Wednesday look drier and cooler.

Rain returns to Seattle Friday night, with a stronger storm hitting Saturday night. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information in this story came from various weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan and the FOX 13 Seattle Weather Team.

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