Sloppy weather to return to Seattle

The Brief After an intensely foggy New Year's Eve and New Year's morning, showers will return by late Thursday. Air quality will improve as rain stages a comeback in western Washington. Coastal flooding is a possibility this weekend with a combination of high tides and low atmospheric pressure. Freezing rain is forecast for Snoqualmie Pass Thursday afternoon to Friday morning.



Western Washington experienced quite a foggy morning once again, but the fog diminished faster than yesterday: that's due to an approaching system that is helping to mix up the atmosphere somewhat.

Still, fog lingered for some of the Puget Sound waters for much of the morning. In these communities where temperatures were at or below freezing earlier today, icy roads were a real concern.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

With this recent stagnant weather pattern, any pollution in the atmosphere has gotten trapped. Thankfully, as rain sweeps through the region by late tonight, air quality is expected to improve. Earlier today, some areas experienced moderate air quality - even a couple spots of "unhealthy for sensitive groups." Puget Sound Clean Air Agency says levels could drop to "unhealthy for sensitive groups" in localized areas: https://pscleanair.gov/

(FOX 13 Seattle)

There might be a few showers early in the day today for the South Sound. If temperatures are at or below freezing, some of that precipitation could fall as a "chunky rain" or rain/snow mix. However, this chance is quite low. There's a much better possibility we'll just see rain across the South Sound.



Rain picks up around the region tonight through Friday morning. Unfortunately, freezing rain could develop during this time along Snoqualmie Pass. Even minor ice accumulations could create a huge safety risk. Freezing rain will transition to plain old rain at most of the passes during the daytime on Friday into Sunday.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

We could see at least minor coastal flooding in Puget Sound at times this weekend: worse flooding is possible for the outer Washington coast. Sunday morning could be breezy or locally windy. Stay tuned for updates!

At least a little mountain snow is a possibility sometime between Monday and Wednesday. During this time, there will be occasional rain in the lowlands.

Thankfully, we're not forecasting any river flooding for at least the next seven days.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13 Seattle and happy new year!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone